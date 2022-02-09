Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $83.38 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $83,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

