Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,558 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Cedar Fair worth $72,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,594,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUN shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 2.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $59.94.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

