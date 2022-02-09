iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $75,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,066,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,354,000 after purchasing an additional 151,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.66 and a 12-month high of $114.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.373 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

