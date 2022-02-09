Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $9.50

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.37.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

