Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

CASI opened at $0.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $100.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.42. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.47.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 200,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $347,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

