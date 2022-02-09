Analysts Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. Hilton Grand Vacations also posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

HGV stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 59,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth about $4,170,000.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

