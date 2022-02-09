Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,250 shares of company stock worth $42,251,040. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.