9,700 Shares in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Unifi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 447.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unifi by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unifi by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $59,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

