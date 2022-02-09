William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMY. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

BMY opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

