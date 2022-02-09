Enphase Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $165,172,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after purchasing an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

