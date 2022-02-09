Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.58. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

