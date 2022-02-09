Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $188.03 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.48 and its 200 day moving average is $216.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.