Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of HPP opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -392.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

