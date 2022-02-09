IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

