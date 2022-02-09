Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $415,000 Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter worth $105,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

