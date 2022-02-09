Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 4,676 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

