Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.81 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 608,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

