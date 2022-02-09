Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,571 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,217,000 after purchasing an additional 349,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,197,000 after acquiring an additional 562,465 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,564,000 after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

VNO opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

