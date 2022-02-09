Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 26,347 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Howard Hughes worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after acquiring an additional 75,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after acquiring an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

