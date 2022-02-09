Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $1.62 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $245.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

