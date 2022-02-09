Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $83.99 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

