Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cricut.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,649,437 shares of company stock worth $37,111,949 and sold 131,449 shares worth $3,336,876.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRCT opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

