Ian Kaufman Sells 870 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE EQR opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

