Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Olin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

