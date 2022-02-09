Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,757 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $111,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

