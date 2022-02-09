Profund Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth $16,850,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2,195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 115,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,662. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

