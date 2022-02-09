Profund Advisors LLC Buys 33,157 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,361,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,874,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,896,000 after acquiring an additional 361,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,429,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

