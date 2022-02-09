Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.