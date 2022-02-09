Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of Graco worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after buying an additional 109,056 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after buying an additional 340,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after buying an additional 580,896 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,404,000 after purchasing an additional 395,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,132,000 after purchasing an additional 110,443 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

