Profund Advisors LLC Sells 546 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $160.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.90.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.