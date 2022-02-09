Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 4,045 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Lithia Motors worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAD stock opened at $298.76 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $274.03 and a one year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.