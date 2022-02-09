Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $10.37 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

