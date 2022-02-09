Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,867 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

DKS opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

