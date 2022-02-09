Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $931,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

