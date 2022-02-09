Ossiam Purchases 552 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ossiam lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.