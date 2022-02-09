Ossiam Lowers Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in ResMed were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $241.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,525 shares of company stock worth $12,367,153. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

