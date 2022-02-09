Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 6.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 131,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,734,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
