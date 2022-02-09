Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 6.2%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 131,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,734,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.