iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,759,583 shares.The stock last traded at $32.17 and had previously closed at $32.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

