HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.81

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 48484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.71.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in HUYA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HUYA by 12.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in HUYA by 19.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

