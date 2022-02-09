Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) fell 3.6% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.20. 15,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,998,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Specifically, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

