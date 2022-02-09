AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.40

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.40 and last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 14374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,566 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after buying an additional 68,524 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

