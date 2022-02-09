Jump Financial LLC Invests $219,000 in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $113,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock worth $550,039. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

