Jump Financial LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,606 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PBCT stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

