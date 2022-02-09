Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 59.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

PRTS stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

