Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 285,830 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

