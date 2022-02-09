Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Amplify Energy worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 175.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 74,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.20.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.