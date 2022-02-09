ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 249 ($3.37).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTEC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.18) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 180.55 ($2.44) on Wednesday. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 184.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

