The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEIR. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($21.30) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,240 ($30.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($26.77) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($29.21) to GBX 1,945 ($26.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.77).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,719 ($23.25) on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,541.61 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,108 ($28.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.