Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($48.68) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,774.44 ($51.04).

LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,146 ($42.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,995.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.98, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.80. Whitbread has a 52 week low of GBX 2,672.02 ($36.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,709 ($50.16). The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.34.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($40.73), for a total value of £183,250.08 ($247,802.68).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

