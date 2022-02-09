JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises THG (LON:THG) Price Target to GBX 217

THG (LON:THG) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.93) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on THG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on THG from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 440 ($5.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on THG from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.35).

Get THG alerts:

LON:THG opened at GBX 133.16 ($1.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 368.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -2.69. THG has a one year low of GBX 113.20 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 758 ($10.25).

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.